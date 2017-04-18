 Top
    Azerbaijan plans to lease land from Iran

    A total of 35 hectares will be rented

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ As part of Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway project, the Iranian side will give 35 hectares to Azerbaijan for rent. 

    Report informs, currently a necessary normative-legal acts for leasing are being prepared, also contract documents are worked on.

    First of all part of the terminal will be leased for 25 years, area of the power plant for a period of 15 years.

    Notably, 35 hectares include grain terminal, oil terminal, container terminal, freight cars for loading and unloading.

    "As part of the project Azerbaijani side will carry out all the construction works. To this end, it is planned to announce tender. Companies wishing to participate in the tender will be invited to this competition”, source said.

    At the same time that the Iranian side believes, a lot of work must be carried out in the corridor. Thus, works in Qazvin-Rasht part of the railway will be completed within 2 months.

    Notably, construction works in Rasht-Astara section of Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway will be completed in 4 years.

