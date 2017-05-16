Azerbaijan takes part at Iran Rail Expo 2017

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The international exhibition Iran Rail Expo 2017 kicked off in Tehran.

Report informs the event will continue till May 18.

According to report, railway transportation services, industrial production and equipment related to this field is being demonstrated at “Iran Rail Expo 2017” attended by over 300 companies.

About 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, participate at the exhibition and the V Railway transportation conference.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, official Baku is represented at the event by ADY Express delegation.