Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan expanding its range of international flights.In the near future flights will be held from Baku to Japan and Vietnam.

Report informs, it was said by the head of cargo airline "Silk Way West Airlines" Kamran Gasimov.

According to him, the company plans to organize new flights to Japan and Vietnam in September.

In first 6 months of 2015, the airline's cargo turnover decreased by 20-30%.