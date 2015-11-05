Azerbaijan opens new domestic flight

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC restores domestic flights. So, this week will perform flights on the route Baku-Lankaran-Baku.
Report informs, the flights will be operated from November 8 (once a week). The plane departs from Baku at 12:50, flight time is 1 hour. On the same day the plane returned to the capital at 20:10 Baku time.
Flights on the route Baku-Lankaran-Baku will be operated by Embraer 70 aircraft.
The flight is not entered in the online ticketing system yet. Approximate cost of tickets in one direction will be 40-50 manat.
The last time the flights in this direction were carried out in spring 2012. Lankaran airport was commissioned in 2008 and has an international status.
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook