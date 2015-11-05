Azerbaijan opens new domestic flight

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC restores domestic flights. So, this week will perform flights on the route Baku-Lankaran-Baku.

Report informs, the flights will be operated from November 8 (once a week). The plane departs from Baku at 12:50, flight time is 1 hour. On the same day the plane returned to the capital at 20:10 Baku time.

Flights on the route Baku-Lankaran-Baku will be operated by Embraer 70 aircraft.

The flight is not entered in the online ticketing system yet. Approximate cost of tickets in one direction will be 40-50 manat.

The last time the flights in this direction were carried out in spring 2012. Lankaran airport was commissioned in 2008 and has an international status.