Azerbaijan offers to launch production of railway parts

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Certain facilities and parts, used in railways can be produced in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said addressing the today's event in Baku dedicated to the professional holiday of railway workers.

Expressing his regret over failure to organize production of the railway parts operated, the chairman urged manufacturers to be active in this area.

"Unfortunately, the parts used in railway aren't produced in Azerbaijan. We are to buy all necessary materials from abroad. In the future, these parts can be produced in mini-factories and plants in the form of cooperative management, namely under our orders. We purchase some technical parts, facilities from Russia, however, they can be manufactured in our country. Neither anchor, electric locomotive motors nor parts are manufactured. Railway products of our country, are very expensive and of poor quality. Why these works haven't been carried out so far? There is a need for such materials in the field of railway. I have also appealed several times regarding this issue, however, there is no any result", J.Gurbanov said.