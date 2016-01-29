Azerbaijan launches online sale of passenger train tickets

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ New online sale system of tickets for passenger trains within and outside the country has been launched by 'Azerbaijan Railways' JCSC.

Report was told in the press service of 'Azerbaijan Railways' JCSC, through this system passengers can order online ticket for any train via 'Online ticket' section of www.ady.az website and make payment through plastic card without coming to booking-office.

In this system, online ticket order will be carried out 3 hours prior to train movement. Passenger may buy ticket submitting its order or identity card to boxing-office 1 hour prior to train leaves.

Train tickets sale is carried out under identity document.