Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss to expand economic cooperation

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev has met with Hungarian Ambassador to the country Zsolt Csutora.

Report informs, the parties hailed the successive development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and stressed the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of expanding bilateral relations.

They also spoke of the activity of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The sides discussed preparations for the next meeting of the joint commission, and exchanged views over expansion of economic relations between the two countries.