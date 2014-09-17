Azerbaijan government determines the distance between houses in cities

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made changes on “Detailed rules of the distance”.

Report informs, the distance between the houses applicable to proceedings of information about changes was determined.

After the changes, the separation distance between houses will be considered to be the third part of the wall height.

In accordance with Article 80 of the Town Planning and Building Code, the proceedings on the information related to the construction of houses with no more than 3-storey, 12 metres of height and 6 metres of span. The changes are not applied to the houses in rural areas.