Azerbaijan establishes new company subordinated to 'Azerbaijan Railways'

© Report

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A decision was adopted on creation of "ADY Container" LLC under the subordination of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, taking into account increasing demand for cargo transportation services in Azerbaijan meeting international standards and expansion of competition in the long-haul traffic in the world.

Report informs citing the statement by Azerbaijan Railways (AR) .

According to information, the new company was established to carry out container shipments through railway, purchase, use and maintenance of containers intended for transportation of various types of cargo, as well as all kinds of container-related services. "ADY Container" manages all container yards in Azerbaijan and railway container transportation. The company carries out container transportation from the Caspian Sea, Black Sea region, Europe, Central Asia, Far East and Persian Gulf countries, providing logistics services in line with international standards.

"ADY Container" also acts as an operator of container transportation through Azerbaijan within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It was mentioned in the document, adopted at the general meeting of the Union of Legal Entities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association in Odessa, Ukraine on September 8, 2017. The document states that "ADY Container" included in the list of the International Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium members. It is no coincidence that "ADY Container" is just expeditor of the first freight train of 32 containers departing from Kazakhstan via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway through Azerbaijan.