Azerbaijan cuts car production

Baki. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May this year, 325 cars, 130 trucks produced in Azerbaijan. And this means an increase of 4% and 68,8% respectively in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, in the reporting period there was a decline in the production of tractors. Thus tractor production in annual comparison decreased by 16% or 451 units. In addition, in the reporting period, the country produced 260 units of special purpose utility vehicles.

At present, the production of cars is carried out in Nakhchivan, Ganja, Shamakhi.

During the first 4 months of this year, a total of 12 890 cars were imported. 11 740 of them were cars for the transportation of people and 645 other motor vehicles, motorized vehicles to carry cargo.