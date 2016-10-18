Azerbaijan cuts car production by 75%

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2016, 141 cars produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, car production reduced by 74,9%.

Stocks of finished products amounted to 165 units as of October 1, 2016. During the reporting period, the production of commercial vehicles increased by 54.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 386 units.

Thus, tractor production in annual comparison increased 5-fold - up to 709 units.

In the field of machinery and equipment, other transport equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-manufactured products worth 190.9 million manats were produced.

Notably, cars have been produced in Nakhchivan, Ganja and Shamakhi.