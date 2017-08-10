Azerbaijan contributes to creation of a new international railway route

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations are underway to launch new route envisaging transportation of cargo, to Europe from southern regions of China, to Azerbaijan and then to European countries passing through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Report informs citing the official media, said Kheyrulla Humbatov, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) organization at "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

According to him, in order to increase transit potential of the country, "Azerbaijan Railways" is the initiator and participant of several large international projects, together with other transport organizations.

"At the end of last year, Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was established, single prices and single window system was applied on the route. Currently, measures are being taken to develop alternative routes in the East-West corridor.

In addition, containers have been transported from India to Russia as a test and consistent work is being carried out with the opposite side to make more intensive and durable involvement of Indian freight to the Corridor. As a new branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor, continuous measures are being taken with the participating countries for secure, fast transportation of cargo under single price policy in the direction of Iran-Azerbaijan-Black Sea-Europe and vice versa in order to develop South-West Transport Route", Kh. Humbatov said.