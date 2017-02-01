'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' holds an open bid

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has announced an open competition for procurement of high-pressure washing device, SAE-40 engine oil, pyrotechnic products, steel pipes, ropes and loops of various sizes, software licenses.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to information, those who want to participate in the competition may get additional documents and details at www.acsc.az announcement section.

The deadline for applications is February 7. Documents must be submitted at Rasulzadeh Street 5, Baku.