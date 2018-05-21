Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company concludes last year with 100 million AZN net profit

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping" CJSC have amounted to 1 030,151 million AZN as January 1, this year.

Report informs referring to the financial report of the Shipping company, this is 12.25% more than in January last year.

Last year, the long-term assets of the company was 767.44 million AZN increasing by 14.75% , while its current assets reached to 262,711 million AZN, increased by 12.8% .

During the reporting period, the liability of the joint-stock company was 106,611 million AZN, increasing by 13.1% including long-term liabilities amounted to 32,001 million AZN, decreasing by 8% and current liabilities increased by 25.4% and was 74.61 million AZN.

Over the year, the total capital of the Shipping increased by 14.4% and reached to 923.54 million AZN, while charter capital remained the same- AZN 440,051 AZN.