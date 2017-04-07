Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC calls for bid to purchase radio navigation equipment, some spare parts for vessels and overhaul of KPD-5/3 2-ton crane (saap 1000080, production year - 1986) on floating shipyard No.953.

Report informs referring to official media, companies and individuals wishing to attend bid should get comprehensive information, including list of documents on announcement section of the website www.acsc.az.

Deadline for application is April 14.

Necessary papers should be submitted at 5 Rasulzade street, Baku city.