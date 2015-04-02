Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss ICT cooperation

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has today met Minister of Communication and Informatization of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Popkov.

Report informs, the sides praised the friendly ties between the two countries, and stressed the necessity to benefit from all existing opportunities, as well as potential in the field of information and communication for deepening productive mutual relations.

The sides underlined the possibility of establishment joint enterprises in various directions, as well as joint activity in information service, cosmic industry, electronic security, creation of techno parks, atom technologies and atom energy.

They also exchanged views over issues of mutual interest in the field of communication and information technologies.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Communication and High Technologies Ali Abbasov was present at the meeting.