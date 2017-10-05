Azerbaijan attends the Silk Road summit in Romania

Bucharest. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Silk Road summit begins in the Romanian city of Constanţa.

Eastern Europe Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijan is represented by the delegation led by Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (BISTP).

The summit at the Constanta port - passenger terminal will be opened by Romania's Transport Minister Razvan Cuc. After the opening, protocol of cooperation will be signed between BISTP and Constanta port (Maritime Ports Administration).

The document will be signed by T. Ziyadov on behalf of Azerbaijan and by Dan Nicolae Tivilichi, Director General of Constanta port on behalf of Romania.

Notably, the summit, jointly organized by the Constanta Port Administration, Constanta Port business circles and Silk Road Association of Romania, is attended by 200 delegations from 12 countries. This also includes representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Romania, members of the international carriers association and businessmen.

The two-day summit will focus on the "Silk Road" and development of transport cooperation on this route and transportation of cargoes on this line.