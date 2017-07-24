Azerbaijan attends international aviation meeting in Kyiv

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The second meeting of the working group on the European Council Eastern Partnership and the project on the Support to Aviation Administrations of Central Asian countries has been held in Kyiv. Report informs referring to the State Civil Aviation Administration that representatives of the Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Administration took part in the meeting.

The first meeting of the working group took place in Kishinev in July, 2016. The project is financed by the European Council and designed for 4 years. The main purpose of the project is to provide assistance to aviation organizations of the member-countries in ensuring the sustainable civil aviation administration system, as well as ensure the security of flights and raise the aviation security to the European standards.

Information was provided regarding the works carried out over the past year; the further steps within the framework of the program were discussed, and the training projects designed for each member-country were reviewed by the EASA (The European Aviation Security Agency) at the meeting.