Azerbaijan and WTO sign two documents

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the use of the Dog Training Center of the SCC as a regional dog training center of the WTO, and the Academy of the State Committee and the Customs and Excise Department of the University of Münster (Germany) signed a plan activities on cooperation in science and education.

Report informs, today the official opening of the Baku regional canine training center of WTO and also V competition on decathlon championship in canine structures of the CIS customs services will start.

Tomorrow, on September 8 10th annual conference PICARD (Partnership Program in Customs Academic Research and Development) will be held.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, secretary-general of the WTO Kunio Mikuriya, Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service of Korea Lee Hyung Don.

Today, before signing the documents, the chairman of the State Customs Committee A.Aliyev received Secretary General of WTO Kunio Mikuriya. A.Aliyev invited guests to attend graduation ceremony in Customs Academy next year in Baku.

K.Mikuriya, in turn, recalled last year's meeting with the president of the country and praised the trust of the state to the customs service: "After signing the document Dog Training Center in your country will be the 8th WTO regional training center.I am also grateful for the conduction of the conference tomorrow."