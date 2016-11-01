Azerbaijan and Tyumen Oblast plan to establish logistics center

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the forms of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Tyumen Oblast may be development of logistics."

Report informs, Tyumen Oblast Deputy Governor, Vadim Shumkov told reporters.

He said that delegation of Tyumen Oblast intends to hold talks with Azerbaijani side to establish logistics center. He added that such a center will allow to increase supply of products from Azerbaijan to Tyumen: "This project will be of interest to you and us. Tyumen locates in geographically convenient area. Tyumen is an optimal region, if you plan to supply products to other regions, too. Moreover, Tyumen is not a poor region at all."

Deputy Governor appreciated role of the Oblast's Azerbaijani community. He also said that number of flights and rails may increase in case of increase of interest between the sides.