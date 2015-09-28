Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Serbia may introduce visa-free regime.

Report informs, this was stated to reporters by the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia Rasim Ljajić, who is currently on his official visit in Baku.

Some agreements were reached and a number of proposals made on today's meeting of the Intergovernmental Economic Commission of Azerbaijan-Serbia in Baku.

Rasim Ljajić noted that the main proposals relate to partnerships in business, elimination of the visa regime between the two countries, opening a direct flight Belgrade-Baku, improvement of infrastructure and other important issues.