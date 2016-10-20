Azerbaijan and Russia to increase number of bus routes to 15

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of regular passenger bus routes between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach 15.

Report informs, Elnur Abdullayev, Chief of the Azerbaijan State Road Transport Service said, addressing a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Joint Commission held in Baku: "Currently, 9 routs were organized between Baku and Russian cities. Number of the bus routes will be increased to 15 within the framework of expansion of scope of passenger transport."

Alexey Bakirey, Director of the Russian Transport Ministry’s Department of State Policy on Automobile and Urban Passenger Transport, stated that period of the permission for passenger transport services through Baku-Kazan bus route has expired on September 27 and rapid restoration of the permission for passenger transport of high demand was proposed.

During the meeting, the sides reached an agreement on the issue of inclusion of ratification of a new form of passenger turnover accountability in the final protocol of the meeting for security reasons.