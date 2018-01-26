Azerbaijan and Russia may ink cooperation in railway sector

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with use of logistics potential of the Russian Astrakhan region in the North-South transport corridor, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the discussions held in the mentioned region.

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Possibility of establishing a transport and logistics center on the basis of the Kutum railway station was discussed in the meeting. Prospects for railroad transportation of perishable products and possibility of use of Kutum railway station's potential in this regard was noted. The participants were demonstrated production base of the cargo area and its development scheme.

Azerbaijani businessmen expressed their interest in participating in the proposed projects. The sides intend to sign a comprehensive agreement for long-term cooperation in the future that meets mutual interests.