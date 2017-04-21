 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Poland expand bilateral cooperation in railway sector

    Javid Gurbanov and Polish Ambassador discussed main issues
    © ady.gov.az

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC hosted meeting with the Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka and Adviser Andrzej Jankowski.

    The "Azerbaijan Railways" spokeswoman Sevinj Gadirova told Report that during bilateral meeting, Chairman of “Azerbaijani Railways” CJSC Javid Gurbanov told about implementation of reforms in the railway, status of implementation of international transport corridors Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, North-South, East-West, South-West which will play an important role in enhancing country's transit potential and gave detailed information about the challenges ahead.

    Then, challenges ahead for expansion of mutual cooperation were discussed.

    M. Tsalka appreciated works done by Azerbaijan in process of international and regional projects as well as reforms in railway sector.

    The parties stressed an importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in the future.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi