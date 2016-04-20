Azerbaijan and Latvia sign protocol in field of transport services

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Joint Commission on Cooperation in the field of international road transport with representatives of transport authorities of Azerbaijan and Latvia held today in Riga.

Report was told by Head of Public Relations of the State Service for Road Transport of the Ministry of Transport Shafa Mehmangyzy, situation with the international road transport between the two countries, the current problems and prospects of development, increase in the volume of transit goods on the international transport corridor North-South , types of permits for 2016-2017 and other issues of mutual interest discussed at meeting.

A protocol was signed on the basis of relevant agreements.