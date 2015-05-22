Azerbaijan and Kuwait sign aviation agreement

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Kuwait signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding to organize aviation services between the two countries.

Report informs citing KUNA, the civil aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Kuwait held a number of bilateral negotiations on May 20 in Baku, Kuwait's General Administration of Civil Aviation (CAAC) said in a statement.

The talks aimed at updating procedures organizing air operations between both nations, besides boosting cooperation in the civil aviation field to reach maximum flexibility in the air services.

The agreement envisaged commercial cooperation between a number of aviation companies in both countries in order to facilitate passengers' transport. It also included exchange of transport rights, along with a number of privileges and facilities to enhance coordination in the field of civil aviation's safety and security.

The head of the Kuwaiti delegation, CAAC Director General Abdulaziz Al-Farah, said this agreement is part of the CAAC policy in strengthening bilateral ties with friendly countries and set the first steps towards operating the commercial and cargo aviation companies in both countries, besides connecting Kuwait International Airport with the largest possible number of international airports, in order to boost air transport, encourage commercial exchange between Kuwait and other countries.