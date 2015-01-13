 Top
    Azerbaijan and Iran to discuss ferry-boat transportation service

    Director of the free economic zone Anzali Reza Masroor to visit Azerbaijan

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Free Economic Zone (FEZ) Anzali Reza Masroor will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, as Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said to the Agency, R. Masroor will arrive in Baku on January 19 and to hold official meetings in several ministries of Azerbaijan.

    In addition, R.Masrur will be acquainted with the conditions created in the field of customs, as well as in the seaports of Azerbaijan.

    During the visit R.Masrur will discuss on creation of ferry-boat service between Anzali and Baku cities.

