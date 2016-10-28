Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss prospects of economic cooperation

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev during his visit to Georgia met with Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Dmitry Kumsishvili.

Georgia bureau of Report informs, during the visit new projects in the region, prospects for the development of strategic partnerships discussed, as well as exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

D. Kumsishvili said Georgia is interested in developing relations with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan: "Today, our peoples and friendly relations between the state and government leaders creates new opportunities for comprehensive development of bilateral relations. We have a number of projects and we try to implement these projects as soon as possible "

Shahin Mustafayev expressed his gratitude for the hospitality. He said that Azerbaijan and Georgia are strategic partners: "Our joint participation in large-scale and regional projects contributes to not only our peoples, but the development of region and serves to ensure peace and security".