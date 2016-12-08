"Azeravtoyol": Streets and avenues no more icy

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ At present streets and avenues are no more icy in Baku. Ice is expected to occur in the evening.

Report informs, "Azeravtoyol" JSC spokesman Anar Najafli posted on his Facebook account: "Equipment, machinery and mechanisms are ready. "Currently, there is a traffic jam on "20 January" circle and Baku-Sumgayit highway. Traffic caused by unprepared drivers with summer tires. Driver with cars with winter tires do not have any problem".

A. Najafli added that, equipment for snowy road treatment and snow removal are ready.