AZAL Vice President: Our main goal to create a system of transit traffic

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan hosts a number of events. Azerbaijan National Aviation also plays a great role here."

Report informs, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC Eldar Hajiyev said, speaking at today's conference "Advantages of hosting major sporting events to the country".

Hajiyev noted that works are held to raise the security of flights and level of services. "Our country accounts for seven airports, including six of international status. The annual 20-25% growth in the number of passengers testifies to the immense flow. In 2017, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served more than 4 million passengers, which constitutes a 20% growth over 2016. The growth in January this year made 19%. The potential of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport is 9 million people. We do not use existing potential by even 50%. It means that in case of future growth, there will be no need for additional investments. Our main goal now is to create a system of transit traffic. Terminal I has been declared the best terminal in the CIS space. Buta Airways, which started operating in September 2017 is the first in the region. 2018 is the year of jubilees. Beside the 100th anniversary of our Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Azerbaijani aviators will also mark their 80th jubilee. Good luck to all of us."