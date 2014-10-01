​AZAL to start operating on the new route on October 26

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start operating flights on the Baku-Bishkek-Baku route from October 26.

Report informs reffering to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, the flight will be docked with the Baku-New York-Baku route, which will simplify the access to the United States for Kyrgyz citizens.

Flights on the Baku-Bishkek-Baku route will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays on Airbus aircraft. Tuesdays departure from Baku will be at 8.20 p.m, arriving in Bishkek at 01.30 a.m, local time. Departure from Bishkek will be on Wednesday at 02.50 a.m, arrival in Baku - at 04.15 a.m, local time.

On Sundays, departures from Baku will be at 10 a.m, arrival in Bishkek at 03.10 p.m, local time. Departure from Bishkek will be at 16.30, arriving in Baku - at 5.55 p.m, local time.