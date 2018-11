Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) will resume flights to several directions on the eve of the first European Games in Baku in June of this year. Report was told by the head of the press service of AZAL, Muharram Safarli.

He said that the flights of Baku-Bishkek, Baku-Rostov, Baku-Niji Novgorod, Baku-Astrakhan will be restored from May.