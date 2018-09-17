 Top
    AZAL to launch flights to Geneva

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will carry out flights to Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesdays and Fridays by Airbus-319 aircraft beginning from October 30, Report informs.

    Departure from Baku – 5:30 p.m. (Baku time)

    Arrival in Geneva – 7:35 p.m. (Swiss time)

    Departure from Geneva – 8:35 p.m. (Swiss time)

    Arrival in Baku – 4:20 a.m. (Baku time)

