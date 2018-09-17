AZAL to launch flights to Geneva

17 September, 2018 11:40

https://report.az/storage/news/2ab9d82665ddd57ad71df831e95c5869/aac951f2-a7ca-48c6-b7f3-de6f0285f8d1_292.jpg Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will carry out flights to Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesdays and Fridays by Airbus-319 aircraft beginning from October 30, Report informs. Departure from Baku – 5:30 p.m. (Baku time) Arrival in Geneva – 7:35 p.m. (Swiss time) Departure from Geneva – 8:35 p.m. (Swiss time) Arrival in Baku – 4:20 a.m. (Baku time)