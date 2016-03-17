 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​AZAL temporarily suspends flights to Prague and Milan

    Flights to these destinations will be restored in the summer

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) temporarily suspends flights to Prague and Milan due to lack of passengers.

    Report was told by Pasha Kesamanski, the head of AZAL press service.

    The press secretary said that the flights to these destinations are not eliminated: "These flights are suspended until the summer. Flights on these routes will be restored in June. It is now possible to buy tickets for a specified time, but the flights will be implemented from June."

    Kesamanski stressed that the last flight on the Baku-Milan route (A320-200 aircraft) will be implemented on April 1, Baku-Prague (plane A 320) - March 30. Flights to Milan will be restored on June 10, and to Prague - from June 1.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi