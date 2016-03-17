Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) temporarily suspends flights to Prague and Milan due to lack of passengers.

Report was told by Pasha Kesamanski, the head of AZAL press service.

The press secretary said that the flights to these destinations are not eliminated: "These flights are suspended until the summer. Flights on these routes will be restored in June. It is now possible to buy tickets for a specified time, but the flights will be implemented from June."

Kesamanski stressed that the last flight on the Baku-Milan route (A320-200 aircraft) will be implemented on April 1, Baku-Prague (plane A 320) - March 30. Flights to Milan will be restored on June 10, and to Prague - from June 1.