AZAL starts to review the issue of flight prices

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC (AZAL) together with relevant departments have started execution of orders given by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the socio-economic development in the first half of 2015 and the upcoming challenges.

Report was told in the press service of AZAL, various options for the proposals to reduce the price of tickets will take some time and after the consideration, prepared proposals will be summitted to Azerbaijani government.

According to the information, the public of Azerbaijan will be provided with detailed information on this issue.