AZAL responds on ban of notebooks on airplanes

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization, electronic devices, passing through the air security control, including laptops, hand bags should be removed from the baggage and placed on the scanner as well. AZAL ( Azerbaijan Airlines) responded to the request of Report News Agency.

"Also, electronic devices must be switched on for security reasons. We declare that, no new ban applied on carriage of notebooks", the company said.

Company says that, the security controls international airports of the country are carried out in full compliance with national legislation of Azerbaijan.

Information was published in the country media that, AZAL banned carriage of noutbooks at Baku-Nakhchivan flights.