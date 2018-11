Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ From today, "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL), will operate two flights per day on Baku-Moscow route.

Report informs, due to fall-winter season, AZAL reduced its number of daily flights. So, today's Baku- Moscow flight at 15: 15 canceled.

Other two flights from "Azerbaijan Airlines" to Moscow's "Domodedovo" at 10:40 and 20:00 is going on.