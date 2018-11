Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) offers a special promotion on flights of Azerbaijan Airlines Baku-Krasnoyarsk, Report informs referring to the information given by AZAL, total price for Baku-Krasnoyarsk is 170 Euro (197 AZN).

Sales and travel period is up to 07.08.2015. Seats are limited.

-Rebooking and refund are not permitted. Miles points for this journey is not remunarated.

Maximum stay is 1 month. Tax and charges included.