AZAL makes special offer on flights to Bangkok and Jeddah

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced a new campaign on flights from Baku to new destinations - Bangkok (Thailand) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Report informs citing the AZAL, when buying from October 10 to October 29 2017, air ticket for Baku-Bangkok-Baku flights will cost 599 euros, and air ticket for Baku-Jeddah-Baku flights - just 399 euros. Indicated prices includes all taxes and fees.

Dates of flights within the campaign: from October 29, 2017 to March 1, 2018. These flights will be operated with comfortable Boeing-767 (Baku-Bangkok) and Airbus A320 (Baku-Jeddah). The ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

"The winter months are considered the most favorable time for visiting Bangkok. It is worth to see tourist attractions and nightlife in the capital of Thailand. Entertainment can be found here for every taste. Thai cuisine is another reason why many tourists are eager to get to Bangkok. Exotic, unusual and easily accessible Thai food can satisfy even the most demanding gourmet.

The winter period is also the most suitable for visiting Saudi Arabia. Located in the west of the country the city of Jeddah is widely known as a pilgrimage center. Modern sculpture created in the late XX century is widely represented. Numerous sandy beaches are open in the city and its surroundings. Diving on nearby coral reefs is very popular", statement declares.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:+ (99412) 598-88-80 (Hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880), e-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.