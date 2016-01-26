​AZAL launches flights on new routes

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) have announced a new program of flights to popular resort towns of Turkey - Antalya, Bodrum, Izmir and Dalaman. Moreover, the airlines launch flights on a new route - the city of Alanya (Gazipasa International Airport).

Starting from June 17, flights on Baku-Bodrum-Baku route will be operated daily. Airfare in this direction range from 149 EUR. Flights on Baku-Izmir-Baku route will be carried out from June 15 three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Airfare on this route also starts from 149 EUR.

Flights on Dalaman-Baku-Baku will be implemented from July 1, twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays. The airfare starts from 149 EUR.

Under the new schedule, the direct flights on the Baku-Antalya-Baku route will be operated daily from 21 May to 27 September, and in the period from 2 April to 14 May and from October 15 - once a week, on Saturdays. In case of high demand the number of flights can be increased to 14 aweek. The airfare for Baku-Antalya-Baku route starts from 139 EUR.

The new direct route Baku-Alaniya-Baku will be launched on July 4 and be operated three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Price ticket for Baku-Alaniya-Baku range from 139 EUR. Flights will be operated by airliners Airbus A319 / A320 and Boeing 757, equipped with lounges on economy and business classes.

Tickets may be booked and purchased at AZAL offices and the company's website www.azal.az.