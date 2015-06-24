 Top
    Close photo mode

    AZAL launches a new campaign

    Tickets on sale from July 1 up to August 31

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) launched special "summer campaign" which provides a discount on tickets.

    Report informs table below show round-trip ticket prices.

    Ticket sale dates for other destinations from July 1 to August 31, and flight dates from July 2 to September 30 released.

    The prices include taxes and fees, ticket changes and return are not allowed, the classes "mile" points will not be considered and the maximum length of stay is 1 (one) month.

    Departure pointDestination pointTicket prices
    BakuDubai232 euros
    BakuRostov289 euros
    BakuBishkek339 euros
    BakuLondon409 euros
    BakuRoma429 euros
    BakuMilan429 euros
    BakuParis449 euros

    Ticket sale and flight dates for Dubai are from June 25 to July 31

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi