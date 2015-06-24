AZAL launches a new campaign

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) launched special "summer campaign" which provides a discount on tickets.

Report informs table below show round-trip ticket prices.

Ticket sale dates for other destinations from July 1 to August 31, and flight dates from July 2 to September 30 released.

The prices include taxes and fees, ticket changes and return are not allowed, the classes "mile" points will not be considered and the maximum length of stay is 1 (one) month.

Departure point Destination point Ticket prices Baku Dubai 232 euros Baku Rostov 289 euros Baku Bishkek 339 euros Baku London 409 euros Baku Roma 429 euros Baku Milan 429 euros Baku Paris 449 euros

Ticket sale and flight dates for Dubai are from June 25 to July 31