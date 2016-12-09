AZAL launches campaign on Baku-Dubai flights

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC has announced a new promotion for flights on route from Baku to Dubai.

Report informs referring to the AZAL press service, airfare on evening flights Baku-Dubai-Baku (J2 015 / J2 016) for purchase and departure before 15 December will be only 149 EUR. The price includes all taxes and fees.

Ticket price also includes free baggage allowance (23 kg) and a full range of hot and cold food.

AZAL flights from Baku to Dubai are carried out daily on comfortable Airbus A319 airliners and A320. As part of the flight, passengers can use the bonus program AZAL Miles.