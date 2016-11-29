AZAL increases number of regular flights to Moscow

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) increases the number of regular flights from Baku to Moscow, to Vnukovo Airport. Henceforth, flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Vnukovo Airport will be carried out twice a day from March 2017.

Report was informed in the company, AZAL's Vice President Eldar Hajiyev and Director General of Vnukovo Airport Vasily Alexandrov signed the corresponding agreement in Moscow on November 29.

Departure from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:00 in the morning and at 16:30, arrival in Moscow - at 10:10 and 18:40 local time. Departure from Vnukovo Airport - at 11:10 and 19:40 local time, arrival in Baku - at 15:00 and 23:30 local time.

Flights to Moscow are operated under AZALJET lowcost brand with comfortable Airbus A319 aircrafts.

At present, Azerbaijan Airlines carries out regular flights to four Russian cities: in addition to Vnukovo, AZALJET carries out flights to Moscow Domodedovo Airport, Saint Petersburg (Pulkovo), Kazan and Mineralnye Vody. Also a regular flight is carried out from Ganja to Saint Petersburg.