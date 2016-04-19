 Top
    Close photo mode

    AZAL increases number of domestic flights

    Baku-Ganja-Baku direct flights will be increased by 4 times a week from April 25

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) has announced a new flight schedule on domestic routes.

    Report was told in the press service of AZAL, Baku-Ganja-Baku direct flights will be increased by 4 times a week from April 25. So, flights in this direction will be carried out on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

    In addition, from May 15, Ganja-Nakhchivan-Ganja direct flights will be increased by 4 times a week. The flights on this route will be implemented on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

    Mentioned flights are carried out by Embraer E-170/E-190 liners. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi