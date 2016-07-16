​AZAL: Baku-Istanbul flight will be restored this evening

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers of the AZAL’s delayed Baku-Istanbul flights will arrive in Baku this evening.

Report informs, the information was posted on AZAL's official Facebook page.

According to the information, passengers of J28076, J28078 and J28080 are recommended to change their flight tickets since they may head to Baku by the same plane.

Notably, due to the events in Turkey AZAL flights J2-8103 (06:45) and J2-8075 (08:45) on the route Baku-Istanbul and J2-8003 flight (9:10) on the route Baku-Ankara delayed.