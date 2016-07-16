 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​AZAL: Baku-Istanbul flight will be restored this evening

    Passengers of delayed Istanbul-Baku flight may head to Baku by this plane

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers of the AZAL’s delayed Baku-Istanbul flights will arrive in Baku this evening.

    Report informs, the information was posted on AZAL's official Facebook page.

    According to the information, passengers of J28076, J28078 and J28080 are recommended to change their flight tickets since they may head to Baku by the same plane.

    Notably, due to the events in Turkey AZAL flights J2-8103 (06:45) and J2-8075 (08:45) on the route Baku-Istanbul and J2-8003 flight (9:10) on the route Baku-Ankara delayed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi