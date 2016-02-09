AZAL announces a new promotion

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC (AZAL) announced a new promotion on flights from Moscow to Baku.

Report was told in the AZAL press-service, if the ticket was purchased in the period from 9 February to March 1, the price of an air ticket from Moscow to Baku at the rate of Budget will be only 69 EUR, and on the route Moscow-Baku-Moscow only 158 EUR. Price includes all taxes and fees.

AZAL flights from Moscow to Baku are carried out every day from the international airports of "Domodedovo" and "Vnukovo". The cost of a ticket from Baku to Moscow at the rate of Budget is 89 EUR, and on the route Baku-Moscow-Baku - 129 EUR.

Tickets can be booked and purchased at AZAL and company's website www.azal.az. As a part of the flight, you can use the bonus program AZAL Miles.