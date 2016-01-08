AZAL announces a new pricing policy

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) from 1 February 2016 will introduce a new pricing policy in Azerbaijan.
Report was told in AZAL, as part of a new concept in most popular flights of "Azerbaijan Airlines" three tariff categories of Budget, Discount and Comfort will be available. Tickets at these prices will be available from January 15.
Terms of payment for Budget, Discount Comfort tariff do not include meals on board and allowed to carry only hand luggage (up to 8 kg inclusive).
Pre-registration of luggage (up to 23 kg inclusive) at least 12 hours before departure will cost 20 euros. Registry after this time will cost 5 euros more.
Prices at the rate of "Budget" shown as below:
|Direction
|The final cost of the ticket in one direction (in euros)
|Tbilisi
|69
|Tehran
|79
|Aktau
|79
|Mineral water
|79
|Moscow ("Vnukovo")
|89
|Moscow ("Domodedovo")
|89
|Istanbul ("Sabiha Gokchen")
|89
|Alanya
|89
|Istanbul ("Ataturk")
|99
|Antalya
|99
|Dubai
|99
|Kazan
|99
|Ankara
|109
|Kiev
|109
|Minsk
|119
|St. Petersburg
|129
|Lvov
|139
As part of the flight on all three tariffs the bonus program of AZAL Miles can be used.
In addition, the "Azerbaijan Airlines" announces new flights in the winter campaign on the routes below:
|Route
|The final cost of ticket
|Baku - Paris - Baku
|349 EUR
|Baku - Milan - Baku
|329 EUR
|Baku - New York - Baku
|499 EUR
|New York - Baku - New York
|549 USD
|Baku - Prague - Baku
|329 EUR
|Prague - Baku - Prague
|359 USD
|Baku - Tel Aviv - Baku
|299 EUR
|Tel Aviv - Baku - Tel Aviv
|329 USD
|Baku - London - Baku
|329 EUR
Sale of tickets in this campaign will begin on January 11, 2016 and will last until March 5, 2016, travel period - from January 11 to March 6, 2016.
