    AZAL announces a new pricing policy

    Azerbaijan Airlines presented new prices

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) from 1 February 2016 will introduce a new pricing policy in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told in AZAL, as part of a new concept in most popular flights of "Azerbaijan Airlines" three tariff categories of Budget, Discount and Comfort will be available. Tickets at these prices will be available from January 15.

    Terms of payment for Budget, Discount Comfort tariff do not include meals on board and allowed to carry only hand luggage (up to 8 kg inclusive).

    Pre-registration of luggage (up to 23 kg inclusive) at least 12 hours before departure will cost 20 euros. Registry after this time will cost 5 euros more.

    Prices at the rate of "Budget" shown as below:

    Direction The final cost of the ticket in one direction (in euros)
    Tbilisi 69
    Tehran 79
    Aktau 79
    Mineral water 79
    Moscow ("Vnukovo") 89
    Moscow ("Domodedovo") 89
    Istanbul ("Sabiha Gokchen") 89
    Alanya 89
    Istanbul ("Ataturk") 99
    Antalya 99
    Dubai 99
    Kazan 99
    Ankara 109
    Kiev 109
    Minsk 119
    St. Petersburg 129
    Lvov 139

    As part of the flight on all three tariffs the bonus program of AZAL Miles can be used.

    In addition, the "Azerbaijan Airlines" announces new flights in the winter campaign on the routes below:

    Route The final cost of ticket
    Baku - Paris - Baku 349 EUR
    Baku - Milan - Baku 329 EUR
    Baku - New York - Baku 499 EUR
    New York - Baku - New York 549 USD
    Baku - Prague - Baku 329 EUR
    Prague - Baku - Prague 359 USD
    Baku - Tel Aviv - Baku 299 EUR
    Tel Aviv - Baku - Tel Aviv 329 USD
    Baku - London - Baku 329 EUR

    Sale of tickets in this campaign will begin on January 11, 2016 and will last until March 5, 2016, travel period - from January 11 to March 6, 2016.

