AZAL, WizzAir to ink a deal on cooperation

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) and Hungarian "WizzAir" low-cost airline company to sign an official agreement on cooperation November 28.

Report informs, Arif Mammadov, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said. He stated that, "WizzAir" and "Azerbaijan Airlines" have already reached an agreement: "We've offered them to carry out flights to Budapest in the winter. But they decided to restore the flights in March on the basis of allowances they wanted.