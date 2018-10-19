AZAL and Belavia sign codeshare agreement on Baku-Minsk route

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Belavia Airlines JSC and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) signed a bilateral agreement (codeshare) on the joint operation of Minsk-Baku air route starting from October 28, 2018, Report informs citing AZAL.

According to this agreement, Belavia Airlines will be the operating carrier, and Azerbaijan Airlines will be the marketing partner on the Minsk-Baku-Minsk route. Thus, starting from October 28, flights on this route will be operated by the Belarusian Airline under its code B2 and under the code of the Azerbaijan’s air carrier - J2.

With the launch of winter flight schedule, Belavia Airlines increases the frequency of flights to Baku up to 4 times a week. Flights from Minsk will be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 23:15 local time and arrival in Baku will be the next day at 03:35 local time. Flights from Baku will be carried out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 04:35 local time and arrival in Minsk will be at 07:10 local time.

"Belavia Airlines is our long-standing and reliable partner. Direct flights on the Baku-Minsk route have always been in demand by citizens and tourists from both countries. I am confident that joint codeshare flights between AZAL and Belavia will become the basis for mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation,” Jamil Manizade, Director of Azerbaijan Airlines passenger airline, said.

The signed agreement on the joint operation of the Minsk-Baku-Minsk flight will significantly increase the attractiveness for passengers of two airlines, traveling in transit through the airports of Minsk and Baku, thanks to the expansion of the flight connection base and expanding the marketing opportunities of airlines to promote their own products. The two airlines plan a significant increase in transit passengers, who will use the airports of the two states’ capitals.

“We are very pleased to continue and significantly expand cooperation with our long-time partner - Azerbaijan Airlines. We believe that this cooperation will benefit both airlines. Thanks to this agreement, passengers of both airlines will get more options and opportunities for travel, and will be able to take advantage of the most convenient flight connections and buy a ticket at a more attractive price. If earlier Belavia and AZAL had the opportunity to offer their passengers a flight between Minsk and Baku only twice a week, now both carriers will provide the opportunity to fly four times a week. In addition, the joint flight of AZAL and Belavia will strengthen strong ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan,” Anatoly Gusarov, General Director of Belavia Airlines, said.

Tickets for this codeshare flight will be available for sale on the websites of both partner airlines: belavia.by and azal.az.