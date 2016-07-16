​AZAL addresses passengers of Istanbul and Ankara flights

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) addressed passengers who had bought flight tickets to Istanbul and Ankara.

Report informs citing AZAL, due to recent events in Turkey, those who had bought flight tickets to Istanbul and Ankara are free to change the date tickets or return them without any fees.

According to the statement, there were no changes made in performing flights to the Turkish resort cities.

Azerbaijan Airlines canceled the following flights:

J28103 (06:45) Baku-Istanbul

J28075 (08:45) Baku-Istanbul

J28003 (09:10) Baku-Ankara